High Court grants bail to Mamunul Haque

The High Court granted bail to Mamunul Haque in 5 cases filed in Dhaka’s Paltan and Chittagong’s Hathazari police stations.

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Aminul Islam passed the order on Wednesday (May 3). Advocate Helal Uddin Molla confirmed the matter.

Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis leader Maulana Mamunul Haque came to the discussion on May 5, 2013 after the Hefazet Islam rally and violence at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel. Among them, he got the responsibility of the general secretary of the Dhaka metropolitan branch of Hefazet Islam. He opposed the installation of the statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also opposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh. On March 26, 2021, at least 17 people died in violence in Hathazari and Brahmanbaria of Chittagong due to clashes in Baitul Mokarram.

Three dozen cases were filed against Mamunul Haque in Dhaka and Narayanganj in these incidents. On April 3 of the same year, Mamunul Haque was surrounded along with a woman at a resort in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj. At one stage, the security personnel attacked the resort and took him away. Police arrested him from a madrasa in Mohammadpur on April 18. On April 30, 27 days after the Royal Resort incident, he appeared at the Sonargaon police station and filed a case against the alleged wife Mamunul Haque under the Women and Child Torture Act on the charge of rape by luring her into marriage.