Buddha Purnima today

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being celebrated in the country on Thursday.

Buddha Purnima marks Gautama Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kapilabastu at the foothill of the Himalayas, reports UNB.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into “nirvana” at the age of 80 in 483 BC.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion.

President Shahabuddin said, “Buddhist civilisation and its culture have been deeply intertwined with the people of Bengal since ancient times. Paharpur and Mainamati Shalban Bihar are its shining examples.”

He said Gautam Buddha always sought welfare for mankind and he tried his best to make the whole world peaceful and prosperous.

“We hope that the Buddhist community will continue their efforts for the development of the country by practicing this tradition and upholding the great ideals of the Buddha,” President Shahabuddin said.

The Prime Minister urged all to work to further strengthen the practice and bond of harmony in Bangladesh in future.

“It is necessary to follow the teachings of Buddha in today’s world to suppress the brute forces driven by violence, prevent the degradation of values and build a peaceful society,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her message.

“I hope that by upholding and nurturing the ideals of Gautam Buddha, everyone will play a role in building Bangladesh as a peaceful country,” she said.