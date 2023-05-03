Salman Muqtadir gets married

Salman Mohammad Muqtadir, the very first successful YouTube celebrity in Bangladesh, has finally settled down and got married.

The popular social media celebrity shared some of the images from his wedding photoshoots across his verified profiles on Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday, and the caption suggested that the couple got married on April 30.

However, name of his bride is yet to be revealed by the YouTube superstar.

A fashion clothing brand named Safiya Sathi was tagged on Salman’s post, which congratulated him on its Facebook post stating “Salman Muqtaqir is wearing our couture white Sherwani to match the dazzling bride’s ensemble,” reports UNB.

Although some netizens seemingly took it as a prank or some sort of sponsored promotional activity, people from celebrities to his regular followers are showering the newlyweds with love and best wishes.

10 Minutes School CEO and content creator Ayman Sadiq wrote, “I never thought I would see this day. So glad to see you guys happy.

Wish both of you a happy & peaceful journey together.”

Popular presenter and host Rafsan Shabab wrote, “From seeing your heart and mind suffer to seeing your heart being won by a beautiful partner – could not be more happy. May this be the beginning of a new story, filled with love, peace and happiness. Congratulations to you two .”

Salman started his YouTube journey in 2012 under the name “SalmoN TheBrownFish” and has subsequently become one of the most popular YouTubers in Bangladesh. Aside from his works as a successful YouTube content creator, he also acted in several television drama and music videos.