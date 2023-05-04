15th round of BPL Football begins on Friday

The 15th round of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2022-23 begins on Friday (May 5) with three matches billing for the day at the three venues across the country.

Defending champions and current league leader Bashundhara Kings will play Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra at their home venue of Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka at 4pm on Friday.

Former champions Dhaka Abahani Limited will face Bangladesh Police FC at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd will encounter Chittagong Abahani Ltd at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj in the day’s other two fixture, both will kick off at 4 pm.

On the following day (Saturday), Mohammedan SC Ltd will play Sheikh Russel KC at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in Cumilla while Rahmatganj MFS will face bottom-placed Azampur FC, Uttara at the Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, both will start at 4 pm.

Holders and star studded Bashundhara Kings are now in handshake distance from league crown securing 37 points from 13 matches as their nearest rivals Dhaka Abahani Ltd are almost out of the race with 27 points from 13 encounters.

Traditional Dhaka Mohammedan SC Ltd are in the 3rd slot in the eleven-team league table securing 19 points from 13 encounters by virtue of better goal difference while Sheikh Jamal DC are in the 4th slot despite collecting 19 points from 13 ties due to poor goal differences.

Newcomers Azampur Football Club of Uttara remained at the bottom (11th slot) of the league with three points from 12 encounters while Chittagong Abahani (10th slot) are also in the relegation fear with nine points from 12 outings.