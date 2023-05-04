7 Foods to eat everyday for glowing skin

It is not enough to take care from the outside, but what we eat depends a lot on how our skin will look. Taking care of the skin is important to increase the glow of the skin. Also eat foods that help the skin glow from within. All types of unhealthy food including junk food should be avoided. Certain foods known to be anti-inflammatory foods help in brightening the skin. Let’s know about 7 such foods-

Tomato

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene and vitamin C. These two nutrients help reduce inflammation. It is rich in antioxidants which are very effective for healthy skin. Tomatoes can be eaten raw, cooked or made into a sauce.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the natural anti-inflammatory foods. It reduces oxidative stress and fights free radical damage. Add garlic to your daily diet. It will make it much easier to maintain good skin.

Green vegetables

Any green leafy vegetable, including spinach, is anti-inflammatory. Such greens are rich in vitamin C, which acts as a powerful antioxidant. Add green vegetables to your daily diet. After a few days, you will notice the change in your skin.

Nuts

Almonds are one of the most nutritious foods. Studies have shown that it contains anti-inflammatory compounds. Peanuts, walnuts, cashew nuts as well as seeds like pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds are proven to be very beneficial in skin care.

Blueberry

All fruits help fight inflammation. But blueberries are a bit more effective. Because it is full of antioxidants. Blueberries are full of vitamins and antioxidants. The flavonoids in it naturally fight inflammation. That’s why eating blueberries brightens the skin quickly.

Avocado

Healthy fats like omega-3s have anti-inflammatory effects on the body. Avocados contain these beneficial fats. It also contains antioxidants that help the body fight inflammation. It works to make the skin soft and glowing.