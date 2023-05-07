Sylhety Shahid elected British councilor

Abdul Mohammad Shahid of Bishwanath of Sylhet has been re-elected as councilor from Keighley area of Bradford Metropolitan Council of Britain.

He is the son of late Abdur Razzak and Ariza Khatun couple of Dasghar Noagaon village of Dasghar Union of Upazila. Shahid is the 4th among 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Abdul Mohammad Shahid was elected as a councilor for the 2nd time by contesting as an independent candidate in the British local council elections on May 4. He got 444 votes in the election. And his nearest rival Jalal Uddin Sheikh got 276 votes.

Abdul Mohammad Shahid has a happy family with wife Rasna Begum Asma, 2 sons and 3 daughters in his personal life. Abdul Mohammad Shaheed’s victory is a flood of joy among the people and relatives of his own motherland. Abdul Mohammad Shahid has further promoted his upazila Biswanath by being re-elected as a representative in Britain. Cousin journalist Rohel Uddin confirmed the truth of his (martyr’s) victory to local journalists.