Jahangir Alam files writ to get his candidature back

Md Jahangir Alam on Sunday filed a writ with the High Court to get his candidature for Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) mayoral election back.

Suspended mayoral candidate Jahangir Alam filed the writ challenging the decision of his nomination paper cancellation.

On April 30, GCC election returning officer Faridul Islam cancelled nomination paper of much-talked about candidate Jahangir Alam over loan default.

After that, Dhaka divisional commissioner Md Sabirul Islam rejected the appeal of Jahangir Alam upholding the Returning Officer’s decision.

Jahangir’s mother Jayeda Khatun is still on the election field as her nomination was found valid.