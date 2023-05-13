SSC exams under six boards for May 14, 15 postponed due to Mocha

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination scheduled for Sunday and Monday (May 14, 15) under six education boards were postponed as very severe cyclonic storm Mocha is likely to slam Bangladesh coast within the next 24 hours.

The six boards are the Chattogram board, Cumilla board, Jashore board, Barishal board, Bangladesh Madrasa Education board and Technical Education board.

Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee issued a notice signed by its chairman Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar on Saturday.

The SSC examinations of the other boards will be held as per schedule.

The revised schedule of the postponed exams will be announced later, it reads.