Sylhet Sommilito Sangskritik Jote gets new committee

Communal fundamentalist forces are emerging at various levels of society and state structure; Culture activists have expressed fear that the anti-liberation war forces are creating division among people in the name of religion.

They also warned the government that the allies of the defeated forces of the 1970s, who are hiding inside the administrative and social structures, can strike at any time.

Cultural activists said that they will continue to protest against any injustice and adversity in the society through words, poems, songs and plays, leaving the political integration.

They said these things at the opening session of the Sylhet Sommilito Sangskritik Jote at Sharda Hall Bhavan premises on Friday (May 12) at 9 am.

This biennial conference and council session is being held under the title ‘Wake up to the power of culture Bangladesh’. This time the conference was inaugurated by the brave freedom fighter Sadar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury.

Conducted by cultural organizer reciter Sukant Gupta, the guest of honor in the inaugural session was – Advocate Vedananda Bhattacharya, Adviser of Freedom Fighter and Combined Cultural Alliance Sylhet, Actor and Cultural Personality Sunirmal Kumar Dev Meen, Hero Freedom Fighter and Cultural Personality Nazneen Hossain, Eminent Journalist and Cultural Alliance Sylhet. Advisor Al Azad, Bangladesh Recitation Coordinating Council President, Council member Mokaddes Babul, Sammilita Natya Parishad Chief Director Arindam Dutta Chandan, Member Secretary of the Biennial Conference Preparation Committee of Sammilita Cultural Alliance, Member Secretary Gautam Chakraborty spoke.

Shamsul Alam Salim, President of the Biennial Conference Preparation Committee of the Combined Cultural Alliance, delivered the President’s speech.

In the beginning, the National Flag and Party Flag were hoisted by Pratik End and Animesh Vijay Chowdhury Raju along with the National Anthem by the inaugural and guests of the biennial conference.

Speakers also said in the discussion meeting, “When the common people fall under the thumb of bigotry, then it is the responsibility of the cultural workers to remove that thumb.” We believe that the cultural workers of this country are the most vibrant, lively and motivated by ideals. Their protest in poetry, song, recitation and drama can never go in vain. The song of rebellion in their voice will never fail. Today, the movement and struggle to establish a humane society, the cultural workers never stop. The whole of Bangladesh should hear the voice of cultural workers in protest against the gloom, injustice and bureaucracy sitting on the neck of the society.

The organizational session was held in the second phase of the day-long biennial conference. Representatives of all organizations participated in it. The council session was held after the midday break. A 21-member committee was formed on the nomination of the councillors.

The members are – Shamsul Alam Salim as President, Mokaddes Babul as Vice President, Bibash Shyam Purkayastha Yadan as Vice President, Shamsul Bachit Shero as Vice President, Bipradash Bhattacharya as Vice President, Suraiya Zaman as Vice President, Gautam Chakraborty as General Secretary, Animesh Vijay as Assistant General Secretary. Chowdhury Raju, Sukant Gupta, Organizing Secretary Nilanjana Das Jui, Office Secretary Ashraful Islam Ani, Publicity Editor Khokon Fakir, Publication Editor Najma Parveen, Library Editor Mukta Pal Chowdhury, Information and Technology Editor Parag Renu Deb, Finance Editor Biplab Shyam Purkayastha, Executive Member Vidhubhushan Bhattacharya, Rana Kumar Sinha, Prateek End, Rajat Kanti Gupta and Apurva Sharma.

The advisory council was nominated, veer freedom fighter Sadar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, veer freedom fighter Vedanand Bhattacharya, veteran voice artist Himanshu Biswas, music artist Jamal Uddin Hasan Banna and eminent journalist Al Azad.

Later, the biennial conference concluded by congratulating the newly elected committee members.