Best tips to sleep well during summer nights

Do you feel tired and less energetic during the hot summer months? There are multiple factors that may contribute to summer lethargy and decline in sleep quality is one of them. If you are tossing and turning, waking up in the middle of night, or having fragmented sleep, it can make you feel sleep the whole day and decrease your productivity.

Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad of India, suggests the following tips for better sleep in summer:

1. Make time to cool down

Wear breathable clothes like cotton to bed. Taking a shower before bedtime can help bring down the body’s temperature and also help in relaxing. It is also advisable to keep the bedroom’s nighttime temperature low while making sure it is well ventilated.

2. Dim your rooms in the evening hours

Decreased exposure to light in the evening hours can help prepare your body for sleep. Also ensure to turn off light-emitting electronic gadgets like TVs, computers, mobiles, etc. to avoid interference with melatonin production by the body.

3. Lifestyle choices

Avoid strenuous exercise, heavy meals, and alcohol-caffeinated drinks like cold drinks, coffee, etc. in the evening hours.

4. Bedtime schedule

Maintain a consistent sleep and waking schedule. Avoiding daytime naps can also help improve sleep quality at night.

5. Professional help

If you are doing everything to improve sleep but still failing, don’t be too hard on yourself and take help from mental health professional.

Dr Murarji Tanaji Ghadge- ENT & Sleep disorder specialist at Ruby Hall Clinic, India, suggests to keep the following points in mind before bedtime:

• Keep yourself well hydrated.

• Keep hot air out by closing windows. Close curtains/blinds during the day time as the temperature rises. Keep the humidity at or below 50 to 60%.

• Avoid strenuous exercises, heavy meals, and alcohol for at least 3-4 hours before bed.

• Use cooling sleep accessories like pillows, sheets, and pyjamas made with natural fibres like cotton, light wool, silk or bamboo fabric instead with synthetic materials like polyester.