Rainbow International Film Festival in London from May 28

■ Muhammed Shahed Rahman ■

Rainbow International Film Festival is starting like every year with beautiful films from different countries. Rainbow Society is giving London audiences the opportunity to watch successful and popular movies from different countries.

The 24th Rainbow Film Festival is going to be held this year with the aim of spreading the native culture in the international environment and enriching the culture by adopting the good elements of other cultures.

The opening ceremony of the film will be held at Genesee Cinema Hall, Mile End Road, East London, on May 28 at 12:00 PM.

The festival will run from 28th May to 4th June. A total of 45 films from different countries will be screened in this eight-day long film festival.

Viewers will see movies from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, China, Taiwan, Korea, Armenia and Finland.

Every movie has English subtitles. Every movie can be enjoyed by movie lovers from all communities of all cultures.

Kolkata’s Bengali film ‘Benche Thakar Gan’ directed by Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy will be screened at Genesis Cinema Hall on Sunday, May 28.

It starred Tota Roy Chowdhury, Gargi Roy Chowdhury, Indrani Bhattacharya, Paran Banerjee and others in the lead role.

From May 29th to June 3rd, the Brady Arts Center on Hanbury Street in East London will screen two films each day.

Chinese movie The Coffin Painter will be screened on 29th at 4 pm, Bangladeshi movie ‘Beauty Circus’ at 6 pm.

Iranian film ‘Mother Lass’ and Bangladeshi film ‘Santao’ will be screened on May 30 at 4 pm and 6 pm respectively.

Iranian film ‘Apple Day’ will be screened on May 31 at 4 pm, Bangladeshi film ‘Damal’ at 6 pm.

Kazakhstan’s film ‘Mum I’m Alive’ and Indian film ‘Lotus Bloom’ will be screened on June 1 at 4 pm and 6 pm respectively.

Indian film ‘Ilham’ will be screened on June 2 at 4 pm and Pakistani film ‘I Will Meet You There’ at 6 pm.

Indian Bengali film ‘Jhara Palak’ will be screened on June 3 at 4 pm, Bangladeshi film ‘Pappoonya’ at 6 pm.

On the closing day of the film festival at the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford on June 4, awards will be presented in various categories at 3 pm and the Bangladesh Liberation War film ‘JK 1971’, directed by Fakhrul Arefin Khan and produced by Garai Films, will be screened.

Films suitable for the whole family to enjoy together in a multi-dimensional cultural society are selected for screening at the festival.

‘Women in Film Workshop’

Apart from screening the film, the film festival will also hold a women-only ‘Women in Film Workshop’. A short film will be produced with acting, directing and editing in this day-long workshop on Saturday 3rd June. Through this there will be an opportunity to gain experience in film making.

If you want to participate in this workshop, please contact [email protected] or 07956924246.

Movies available online at www.rainbowfilmssociety.com are Indian Bengali movies ‘Abhiyaan’, ‘Aparajito’, ‘Ballabpurer Rupkatha’, Byomkesh Hattamanch’, ‘Ghaghari’, ‘Karna Subarna’s Guptadhaan’, and ‘The Eken’.