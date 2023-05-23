Bangladeshi politician Humayun Islam Kamal was welcomed by RCT in London

The Redbridge Community Trust (RCT) has welcomed Humayun Islam Kamal, Bangladeshi veteran politician, Joint Secretary of Sylhet District Awami League and former Acting Chairman of Golapganj Upazila Parishad in London.

The reception was held at the residence of RCT President Mohammed Ohid Uddin in Newbury Park last Wednesday.

The Bangladeshi politician, Sylhet’s Awami League leader Humayun Islam Kamal is now staying in London on a one-month personal visit. He is the elder brother of Misbah Jamal, a prominent London media personality.

Humayun Islam Kamal was felicitated with flowers at the beginning of the reception. In his welcome speech, RCT President Mohammed Ohid Uddin expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to Humayun Islam Kamal for attending the reception.

In the reception, Humayun Islam Kamal discussed the overall political situation of the country, including the election of the City Corporation of Bangladesh. He expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all members of RCT for welcoming him.

Under the chairmanship of RCT President Mohammed Ohid Uddin and conducted by General Secretary Shaheen Chowdhury, Senior Vice President of RCT Afsor Hossain Anam , Vice President Mohammad Faruk Uddin, Emdad Ahmed, TreasurerAnamul Haque, Joint Secretary Niaz Choudhury , Publicity and Publication Secretary Misbah Jamal, Mrs S.K Uddin, Abdul Munim, Sabrina Bristi etc spoke at the reception.