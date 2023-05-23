City of London Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee elects new Chairman.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

A Bangladeshi-born film producer, screenwriter, producer, and social entrepreneur, who was elected to the City of London Corporation in 2017, is the new chairman of its Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee.

Following a vote at today’s Committee meeting at Guildhall, Munsur Ali, who represents the Portsoken ward in Aldgate, has taken over from Wendy Hyde, who served as the Committee’s Chair since May 2020.

Chairing his first Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, Munsur committed to launching a cultural calendar, celebrating, and identifying key dates relevant to different local communities who live in, and contribute, to London.

Elected Member John Foley, who represents Farringdon Within ward in the City, was elected Deputy Chairman of the Committee.

The Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee is responsible for the City Corporation’s activities and services in the field of the arts, culture, and heritage.

Attractions and services overseen by the Committee include Guildhall Galleries (including the City of London Heritage Gallery, Guildhall Art Gallery, and London’s Roman Amphitheatre); Barbican and community libraries; Monument, Tower Bridge; Billingsgate Roman House and Baths; and Keats House in Hampstead.

Munsur grew up in the City of London, and has been a member of the Culture, Heritage, and Libraries Committee since 2017. He also sits on several other committees, including Policy & Resources, Barbican Centre Board, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Sub Committee, and City of London Police Authority Board.

A winner of the Civic Award from Tower Hamlets Council for his contribution to arts, Munsur contributes regularly to television and radio debates on culture, representation, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking after his election, Munsur Ali said:

“I am very grateful to my colleagues for electing me as the new chairman, and I want to pay tribute to Wendy Hyde, who has served as the Committee’s chair with distinction for the last three years.

“Given the City of London’s rich and vibrant arts and culture offer, which will be showcased by the City Corporation’s Destination City programme, the Committee’s work is hugely important in guiding how our buildings and institutions flourish and promote themselves.

“Under my chairmanship I will work hard to ensure that we connect London’s young people with our historic buildings, so that they recognise that they are part of our collective heritage and pride.”

With the City Corporation’s £2.5 million annual investment, its Destination City programme will help transform the Square Mile. Dedicated to making the City a thriving, seven-day-a-week destination, Destination City will power the Square Mile’s recovery from the pandemic, reaching new and existing audiences to encourage footfall and spend.