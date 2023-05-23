provides additional support for Rohingya and host communities in Bangladesh, in the aftermath of cyclone Mocha

The UK is providing an additional £2.3 million (over 300 million Taka) in humanitarian support for

the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

This new UK support will provide Rohingya communities with health care, shelter, and basic site

management support. It will also strengthen safeguarding systems for Rohingya refugees and

host communities in Cox’s Bazar.

Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Matt Cannell, announced this additional

funding during a visit to the Rohingya camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar in the

aftermath of cyclone Mocha.

Implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), this new UK support

responds to ongoing needs in the Rohingya camps. It will help refugees to rebuild their shelters

following the largescale fire in Camp 11 in March 2023, which destroyed 2,800 shelters; and

Cyclone Mocha in May, which has reportedly affected 37,000 Rohingya refugees.

Acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell said:

“The UK stands with Rohingya and host communities as they look to recover from the impact of

Cyclone Mocha.

“I am proud to announce this new UK support of £2.3 million, which will help respond to recent

tragedies as well as the ongoing needs in the camps and host communities. The UK remains

committed to supporting the Government of Bangladesh to find a sustainable solution to this

crisis and is providing vital humanitarian support.”