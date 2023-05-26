Boy, 16, charged with murder after man, 22, stabbed to death near Croydon pub

A 16-year-old boy is due in court today over the murder of a man who was stabbed to death nearby a south London pub.

Lucas Sutton, 22, died of his injuries after being attacked on Tuesday evening, not far from the Pawsons Arms.

It is thought he sustained his injuries following an altercation on Mayo Road before officers were called to the premises in Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 7.45pm. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today.

Leading the investigation is Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who said: “This is a devastating time for Lucas’ family and my thoughts are with them.

“We will do everything we can to bring those responsible for his death to justice. “We believe Lucas was stabbed during an altercation in Mayo Road involving a number of black males who were later seen running away from the area.

“We are making good progress with our investigation and an arrest has been made, however we need to hear from anyone with information about what happened.”

Inquiries are still ongoing. Pictures and videos relevant to the investigation can be shared with the Met directly here.

You can also call police on 101 quoting CAD 6826/23May, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.