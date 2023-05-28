Gazipur City AL President Azmat Ullah meets PM Sheikh Hasina

Gazipur City Awami League president Advocate Md Azmat Ullah Khan has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

During the meeting on Sunday afternoon, Azmat Ullah Khan handed over two books written by him to the premier, Prime Minister’s deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher told BSS.

The two books are ‘Rajnitir Mahakabi Swadhin Bangladesh Er Swapnadrasta Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ and ‘Bangabandhu’r Netrittogun,’ Adarsha Bekti O Jati Gathane Anusaranio Dristranto.’

Azmat Ullah Khan contested as Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in recently held Gazipur City Corporation election where he was defeated by independent candidate Zayeda Khatun.