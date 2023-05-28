Erdogan votes, urges Turks to vote

Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a message to get the vote out as he cast his vote in Istanbul, greeting supporters and calling on Turks to vote, Al Jazeera reports.

“I think the vote-counting process will be very fast today. It is important to see such elections for the presidency for the Turkish democracy,” the incumbent said after voting.

“Participation at 90 percent is typical in the first round. Turkey affirmed its adherence to democracy with a 90 percent participation in the elections … We appeal to voters to go to the polls and adhere to democracy,” he also said.