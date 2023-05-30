Sylhet city polls: 42 ward`s voters list

Sylhet City Corporation elections will be held for the fifth time on June 21. After the establishment of Sylhet City Corporation in 2002, this is the first time that all the wards of Sylhet are voting through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Although there is a mixed reaction among the voters and candidates, the election mood is blowing among all.

In the past, this city corporation had 27 wards, but now there are 42 wards in this metropolis with an area of 79.50 square kilometers. Where the total number of voters is 4 lakh 87 thousand 753 people.

Among them, 2 lakh 54 thousand 363 males, 2 lakh 33 thousand 384 females and 6 third gender or Hijra voters. There are 190 polling stations in CSIC elections where there will be 1 thousand 462 permanent and temporary polling booths.

Among the 42 wards of Sylhet City Corporation, there are 9 thousand 920 voters in Ward 1. Where 5 thousand 479 male voters and 4 thousand 441 female voters.

There are a total of 7 thousand 437 voters in the 2nd Ward of the metropolis. Where 3 thousand 982 male voters and 3 thousand 455 female voters.

There are 12 thousand 463 total voters in Ward No 3. Where 6 thousand 853 male voters and 5 thousand 620 female voters.

There are 9 thousand 895 total voters in the 4th ward. Where 5 thousand 277 male voters and 4 thousand 618 female voters.

There are 17 thousand 359 total voters in Ward No 5. Where 8 thousand 817 male voters and 8 thousand 542 female voters.

There are 13 thousand 827 total voters in Ward No 6. Where 7 thousand 210 male voters and 6 thousand 617 female voters.

There are 20 thousand 873 total voters in Ward No 7. Where male voters are 10 thousand 654 and female voters are 10 thousand 219.

There are 20 thousand 969 total voters in the 8th ward. Where 10 thousand 810 male voters and 10 thousand 159 female voters.

There are 18 thousand 430 voters in Ward No 9. Where 9 thousand 859 male voters and 8 thousand 571 female voters.

There are a total of 18 thousand 545 voters in Ward No 10 of the metropolis. Where 9 thousand 228 male voters and 9 thousand 317 female voters.

There are a total of 14 thousand 787 voters in Ward No 11. Where 7 thousand 515 male voters and 7 thousand 272 female voters.

There are 10 thousand 934 total voters in Ward No 12. Where there are 5 thousand 632 male voters, 5 thousand 301 female voters and 1 Hijra.

There are a total of 10,222 voters in Ward No 13. Where 5 thousand 688 male voters and 4 thousand 534 female voters.

There are 9 thousand 840 voters in Ward No. 14. Where 5 thousand 559 male voters and 4 thousand 381 female voters.

There are a total of 11 thousand 516 voters in Ward No 15. Where 6 thousand 203 male voters and 5 thousand 313 female voters.

There are a total of 10,286 voters in Ward No 16. Where there are 5 thousand 439 male voters and 4 thousand 847 female voters.

There are 15 thousand 130 voters in Ward No 17. Where 8 thousand 130 male voters and 7 thousand female voters.

There are a total of 12 thousand 878 voters in Ward No 18. Where 6 thousand 718 male voters and 6 thousand 160 female voters.

There are 13 thousand 503 voters in Ward No 19. Where 7 thousand 41 male voters and 6 thousand 462 female voters.

There are a total of 12 thousand 67 voters in Ward No 20 of the metropolis. Where 6 thousand 201 male voters and 5 thousand 866 female voters.

There are a total of 13 thousand 540 voters in Ward No 21. Where 6 thousand 835 male voters and 6 thousand 705 female voters.

There are a total of 11 thousand 942 voters in Ward No 22. Where 6 thousand 455 male voters and 5 thousand 487 female voters.

There are 7 thousand 735 voters in Ward No 23. Where 4 thousand 108 male voters and 3 thousand 627 female voters.

There are 13 thousand 877 voters in Ward No 24. Where 7 thousand 180 male voters and 6 thousand 697 female voters.

There are 14 thousand 212 total voters in Ward No 25. Where 7 thousand 304 male voters and 6 thousand 908 female voters.

There are 15 thousand 506 voters in Ward No 26. Where 8 thousand 632 male voters, 6 thousand 869 female voters and 5 hijras.

There are 13 thousand 160 voters in Ward No 27. Where 7 thousand 77 male voters and 6 thousand 83 female voters.

There are 6 thousand 916 total voters in Ward No 28. Where 3 thousand 490 male voters and 3 thousand 426 female voters.

There are 8 thousand 10 voters in Ward No 29. Where 4 thousand 104 male voters and 3 thousand 906 female voters.

There are a total of 7 thousand 24 voters in Ward No 30 of the metropolis. Where 3 thousand 603 male voters and 3 thousand 421 female voters.

There are 5 thousand 481 voters in Ward No 31. Where 2 thousand 746 male voters and 2 thousand 735 female voters.

There are a total of 12 thousand 768 voters in Ward No 32. Where 6 thousand 473 male voters and 6 thousand 295 female voters.

There are a total of 9 thousand 567 voters in Ward No 33. Where 4 thousand 844 male voters and 4 thousand 723 female voters.

There are a total of 9 thousand 323 voters in Ward No 34. Where 4 thousand 548 male voters and 4 thousand 764 female voters.

There are 10 thousand 55 voters in Ward No 35. Where 5 thousand 133 male voters and 4 thousand 922 female voters.

There are 12 thousand 96 total voters in Ward No 36. Where 6 thousand 233 male voters and 5 thousand 863 female voters.

There are 7 thousand 769 total voters in Ward No 37. Where 4 thousand 145 male voters and 3 thousand 624 female voters.

There are 10 thousand 327 total voters in Ward No 38. Where 5 thousand 227 male voters and 5 thousand 100 female voters.

There are 13 thousand 171 voters in Ward No 39. Where 6 thousand 652 male voters and 6 thousand 519 female voters.

There are 4 thousand 996 total voters in Ward No 40. Where 2 thousand 511 male voters and 2 thousand 485 female voters.

There are 4 thousand 430 voters in Ward No 41. Where 2 thousand 214 male voters and 2 thousand 216 female voters.

There are 4 thousand 978 total voters in Ward No 42. Where 3 thousand 554 male voters and 2 thousand 424 female voters.