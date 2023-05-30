BNP leader Tuku’s jail term in graft case upheld

The High Court on Tuesday upheld BNP leader Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku’s nine years’ jail term given by a trial court in a graft case.

The court also ordered him to surrender within two weeks before a trial court.

An HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khijir Hayat pronounced the judgement.

ACC Deputy Director Golam Shahrier Chowdhury on March 21, 2007, filed the case against Tuku, his wife Rumana Mahmud, son Abed Hasan Mahmud and daughter Farah Hasan Mahmud as their wealth valued at Tk 35.95 crore did not match with their sources of income.

An ACC investigation later found their wealth valued worth over Tk 38.42 crore.

A trial court on November 15 of the same year sentenced the BNP leader to jail for nine years. Following an appeal against the verdict, the HC on June 15, 2011, acquitted Tuku from the charges.

But, later, the ACC filed a petition challenging the High Court judgement. And after that, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on January 21, 2014, passed an order for re-hearing in the case cancelling the HC verdict.