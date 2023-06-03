Criticism of govt over budget doesn’t suit BNP: Quader

Making criticism of the government over budget doesn’t suit Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

“Today BNP is making bigger talks. During their government’s tenure, BNP looted the country’s money,” he said.

“What was the size of national budget during BNP tenure and what is it now? Bangladesh made huge progress in GDP growth because of the continuous development activities of the Awami League government,” Quader said these in a press conference arranged to give the party’s reaction over the proposed budget for FY 2023-24 at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka on Saturday, BSS reports.

Quader said an unstable situation is prevailing all over the world due to Russia-Ukraine war. Price hike of essentials and energy is normal amid this situation, he said.

Amid the ongoing global crisis, it has been possible to cope with the situation because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s magical leadership, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP only makes criticism but doesn’t give any suggestion.

Quader said the government proposed the national budget for 2023-24 fiscal for making a turnaround amid the global crisis and conflict.

“The government proposed this budget for building a Smart Bangladesh and continuing the development spree. This budget is for making a turnaround amid crisis. Sheikh Hasina has set an example of magical leadership in Bangladesh amid global crisis and conflict,” he said.

Quader said Bangladesh has emerged as the 35th largest economy in the world while country’s forex reserve had reached $48.5 billion under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership but there are some variations now due to global crisis. The minister hoped all crises will be resolved soon.

He said if anyone listens to BNP’s comments, he or she will think that famine is prevailing in the country.

There could be difference in political views but giving death threat in broad daylight or denial of the government’s contributions to the country’s progress cannot be accepted, Quader mentioned.