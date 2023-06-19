Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 29

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on June 29 as the moon of the Arabic month of Zilhajj was sighted in Bangladesh on Monday.

The decision came at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram in the evening.

Secretary to the Religious Affairs Ministry MA Hamid Jamaddar presided over the meeting.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhajj month of the Hijri calendar.

The committee’s decision followed evaluation of data and reports from all district administrations and offices of Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, and Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation.