British High Commission celebrates the Official Birthday of The King and the Coronation in Dhaka

The British High Commission celebrated the Official Birthday of His Majesty King Charles III

and the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and Queen on 21 June 2023 in Dhaka.

Md. Tazul Islam, MP, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural

Development and Cooperatives, Government of Bangladesh, graced the reception as the

guest of honour. A wide range of dignitaries from the Government of Bangladesh;

Bangladesh Parliament; the Diplomatic Corps and representatives from the fields of

business, trade, social development, academia, arts, culture, media and sports joined the

celebration.

In honour of His Majesty The King, the themes of the event were “youth, community,

diversity, and sustainability”. A significant portion of the sponsorship raised for the event will

be used to support the empowerment of women in leadership and youth promotion of climate

advocacy across Bangladesh, through YouthNet for Climate Justice and WAVE Foundation

for Women in Leadership.

Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said:

“I am delighted to host this reception to celebrate the Official Birthday of His Majesty King

Charles III and the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen. The UK and

Bangladesh enjoy a strong partnership, based on our long shared history, deep people-to-

people ties and as members of the Commonwealth. His Majesty The King is Head of the

Commonwealth family of nations.

“With thanks to our partners, we are also making a donation today to support women’s

empowerment and climate justice through youth engagement in Bangladesh. His Majesty is

a strong supporter of youth, community, sustainability, and diversity and with this contribution

we pay tribute to him.”