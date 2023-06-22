IRFC celebrates International Day of Yoga

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), on Wednesday celebrated 9th International Day of Yoga in New Delhi.

Guided by a trained Yoga Instructor from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the employees of IRFC were gathered to perform Yoga Asanas at its office premises.

The theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. The theme appropriately captures India’s shared aspiration for ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future.’

Speaking on the occasion, Shelly Verma, Chairman and Managing Director (Addl. Charge) and Director (Finance), IRFC asked the employees of IRFC to include Yoga in their daily routine to keep their body and mind fit and healthy.