CNG stations will be open for 24 hours for 13 days marking Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest religious festivals of the Muslims.

Power Division under Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources issued an order on Thursday in this regard.

The order will come into effect four days before the Eid and end seven days later.

CNG stations need to be open to facilitate uninterrupted journey of Eid holidaymakers.