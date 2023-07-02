My target is to change countrymen’s fate: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her target is to change the fate of the countrymen.

“My target is to change the fate of the people of Bangladesh,” she said in an introductory speech at Tungipara Upazila Awami League office while exchanging greetings and views with people of all strata of lives of Tungipara on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, reports BSS.

The Prime Minister said the independence of the country was achieved under the leadership of her father, Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu wanted to bring smiles on the faces of the countrymen for which he announced the programme for second revolution, she said.

Expressing her resentment over assassination of the Father of the Nation along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975 and killed four national leaders inside the Dhaka Central Jail on the same year’s November 3, she said the target of killings is to halt the country’s progress.

She continued that Bangabandhu was assassinated at a time when the country was advancing towards economic emancipation.

The premier said her government has made massive development of the country with implementing “My House, My Firm”, Community Clinic, Digital Bangladesh, “My Village, My Town,” and giving cent percent electricity.

Sheikh Hasina, lawmaker from Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency, credited the people of her constituency as they have shouldered the responsibility of her as she had to give more time to make sure overall development of Bangladesh.

“Usually, the lawmakers from other constituencies only look after their respective constituency while I have to work for development in all 300 constituencies. I have been able to do so, as the Kotalipara and Tungipara inhabitants have taken the charge of her constituency,” she said.

The premier said she roamed very parts of the country after returning to country from her six years forced exile to change the fortune of the countrymen.

“There is no region in Bangladesh that I have not travelled. I made ride on boat, sampan, launch and rickshaw-van to reach the remotest areas of the country,” she said.

She continued: “I have travelled the country in such ways and I took Bangladesh in such a dignified position using experiences that I had achieved roaming around the country.”

During the view exchange meeting, the Prime Minister wanted to know experiences of local Awami League and associate organisations’ leaders and activists and local representatives about the development of Tungipara.

As Sheikh Hasina expressed her desire to retire on the plea of being aged at the view exchange, the local people requested her to stay as the Prime Minister for the welfare of the country and its people.

They expressed their desire to see Sheikh Hasina as the next Prime Minister and reiterated their strong commitment to work, help and wished that Sheikh Hasina will be the next Prime Minister of the country.

The AL leaders also expressed their firm commitment to helping AL in the next general election.

Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, and Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel were present, among others, at the view exchange meeting.

Tunipara Upazila Awami League President Abul Khayer was present on the dais while General Secretary Md Babul Sheikh moderated the function.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reached Kotalipara around 11.27am yesterday (on July 1) after crossing the Padma Bridge following over three-hour car ride from her official Ganabhaban residence as part of her two-day visit to Kotalipara and Tungipara.

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser and only son Sajeeb Wazed Joy accompanied her.

The Prime Minister’s presence at Tungipara has added additional joy, enthusiasm and festivity among the local people.

The entire Gopalganj has been decorated with colourful posters, banners and placards to welcome the Premier.

On her arrival at the Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office on Saturday, the premier planted three wood, fruit and herbal saplings of Neem (margosal), Bakul (Spanish Cherry) and mango trees.

She also inaugurated the newly constructed Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League (AL), later exchanged greetings with local AL and its associate organisations’ leaders and activists, local representatives and masses of Kotalipara Upazila at the Upazila AL office, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

After completion of the programmes, the premier went to Tungipara on Saturday afternoon and paid rich tribute and offered Fateha and joined a munajat at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier spends Saturday night at Tungipara.

She is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka this afternoon.