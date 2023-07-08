A meeting was held in London demanding the establishment of Chilaura College in Jagannathpur

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

A discussion meeting was held in London with the aim of establishing Chilaura College in Jagannathpur and continuing various development activities on the initiative of the larger Chilaura people living in the UK.

Recently, at a discussion meeting in a restaurant in Whitechapel, East London, under the chairmanship of Anwar Uddin (Anwar Miar) and conducted by M A Rob, Hafiz Kaushar Hossain recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the meeting.

Sadiq Yaor Miah, Mohammad Siraj Miah, Tera Miah, Abdul Jalil, Fatik Miah, Ali Hossain, Ataur Rahman, Rezaul Islam (Noor), Abdus Sattar, Humayun Rashid, Rafiqul Islam (Hiron), Lahin Ahmad, Akhtar Hossain, Shaheed Khan, Habibur Rahman, Faisal Ahmad, Amir Hamza, Saifur Rahman, Shamim Uddin and Abul Kalam etc.

spoke in this meeting urging everyone to come forward for the development of education in the area.

Besides, Akhilesh Khan, Zubedur Rahman and Hira were also present in this meeting and many people who were fond of education were present and declared their solidarity in such a great work.

Everyone present and the speakers in the discussion expressed their opinion and said – Establishing a college in Chilaura of Jagannathpur upazila is now the demand of everyone’s life and demand of time.

For such a great work, he urged everyone in the country and abroad to extend their hands of cooperation and come forward to establish this college.