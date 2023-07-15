Our one-point demand is free and fair polls: JaPa

Jatiya Party (JaPa) told the European Union (EU) Election Exploratory Mission on Saturday that the people of the country want a free and fair election.

“This is our only demand — free and fair election,” party’s General Secretary Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu told media after the meeting on Saturday.

He also urged the government to initiate a dialogue in this regard.

“The discussion should be initiated by the government. There will be no solution without a dialogue. Awami League and BNP both came up with their one-point movement. BNP wants the resignation of the government while Awami League wants elections under Sheikh Hasina. The one-point of the Jatiya Party is – we want a fair election.”

The Jatiya Party’s meeting with the EU delegation was led by party Chairman GM Quader.

Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu and JP Chairman’s Advisor Masroor Mawla were also present in the meeting.Speaking to the journalists, Masroor Mawla said the six-member EU delegation said there no discussion regarding the formation of an election-time government.

Mawla said the delegation made several enquiries, to which they provided responses.