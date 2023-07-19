‘Nationalisation not possible before elections, go back to class’

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said it is not possible to nationalise private educational institutions before the next general elections.

At the same time, she requested the agitating teachers to go back to their classes suspending their programme.

She stated it during a meeting with the agitating teachers and leaders of other teachers’ organisations at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the capital on Wednesday.

The Education Minister said: “It’s not possible to nationalise private educational institutions before the upcoming parliamentary elections. They (non-government teachers) make such demands as soon as the election season comes. Considering the global financial situation, it is not possible for the government to shoulder such a huge financial responsibility now,” said the minister.

“But we will form two committees on nationalisation of private educational institutions in the country. The two committees formed will examine the nationalisation feasibility of private schools in the country. One of the committees will examine financial feasibility and the other will examine institutional capacity,” she added.