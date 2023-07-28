AL infighting at Gulistan leaves one dead, four injured

An activist of ruling Awami League (AL) was killed and four others were injured during a clash between two groups of the party in Dhaka’s Gulistan area on Friday.

Details of the deceased, aged 25, could not be known immediately.

The injured are Md Ariful, 18, Md Zubair, 18, Md Rony, 32, and Md Mobassher, 18. They were taken to the emergency department of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Witnesses said, the violent clash broke out between two groups of Awami League belonging to former Food Minister Quamrul Islam and Keraniganj upazila chairman Shaheen at about 6.30pm.

Keraniganj Model Thana Jubo League’s joint convener Saikat Hasan Biplob who was staying with injured Rony at the hospital said they were supporters of South Keraniganj Thana Awami League president Shahin Ahmed. They came along with other leaders and workers to join Awami League’s peace rally at south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque. After the rally, they were heading toward Keraniganj. When they reached western side of Golap Shah Mazar, supporters belonging to Advocate Kamrul Islam suddenly chased them with sticks. At one stage, they started stabbing us indiscriminately with knives.

He said there was a scuffle between them and Kamrul Islam’s supporters at the rally.

DMCH’s police camp in-charge inspector Md Bacchu Mia confirmed the death of a person. The youth received multiple injuries of knife on his left leg. The condition of the rest four was also not good at all. They were being given treatment at the emergency department.

Motijheel Division’s Deputy Police Commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan said, “I heard that two groups were locked into clash in Gulistan area. One was killed and four others were injured in the clash.”

Paltan Police Station officer-in-charge Salauddin Mia said two groups of the ruling party engaged in clash at Gulistan area at about 7.30pm while they were returning to rally of the party. One person was killed and four others were injured in the clash, he added.

The body of the deceased was kept at the morgue of the hospital for autopsy.

“The matter has been informed to authorities concerned. Four other are receiving treatment in the hospital,” he added.

Awami Jubo League, Awami Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League on Friday organised a peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the city.