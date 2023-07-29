Holy Ashura today

Holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), will be observed in the country on Saturday with due religious fervour and solemnity.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced the martyrdom in the hands of Yazid’s soldiers at the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).

The day is a public holiday.

On the eve of the holy Ashura, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday issued separate messages, paying deep respect to Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala, UNB reports.

Different religious organisations have chalked out various programmes on the occasion.

Islamic Foundation arranged a special milad mahfil at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Saturday on the occasion.

Besides, law enforcement agencies have taken special security measures in the capital on the occasion.

Adequate security measures have been taken around Imambara Husaini Dalan to ensure smooth observance of Holy Ashura.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.