BNP, police clash: BNP leader Gayeshwar, Amanullah Aman picked up

Police have allegedly picked up BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convener Amanullah Aman from the city’s Dholaikhal and Gabtoli area on Saturday morning while a clash ensued between BNP men and law enforcers in the areas.

But police said they are taking Gayeshwar to the police hospital for ‘treatment’ as BNP senior leader Gayeshwar suffered injury during the clash.

Besides, police have Amanullah Aman during a chase and counter chase between police and BNP leaders centering the sit-in programmes of BNP and Awami League in the capital’s Gabtoli around 11:45 am.

Party sources said BNP leaders obstructed police when they moved to detain Aman. Women leaders snatched away him from police but later, police picked him up.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of DMP Liton Kumar Saha said it will be briefed later whether BNP leader Aman is arrested or detained.

Earlier, BNP activists and law enforcers locked in sporadic clashes at different parts of the city, including Dholaikhal, Matuail and Jatrabari, Gabtoli while observing the sit-in programme to press home one-point demand for holding the election under a caretaker government.

At Matuail, the clash started at around 11:30am and it continues till filling the report at 1.20pm.