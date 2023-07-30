Another foreign election monitoring delegation meets EC

Another election monitoring delegation comprising members from the US, China, Japan, and Ireland held a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) today over the upcoming parliamentary election in the country.

Md Arshadul Hoque, assistant director of the EC’s Public Relations, confirmed the development, saying that the meeting was held at EC Bhaban in Dhaka’s Agargaon area around 10 am, reports UNB.

The delegation was led by Nick Paul from Ireland, a senior journalist on European Union political affairs.

On the other hand, the EC delegation was led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal. Election commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Md Alamgir, Rasheda Sultana, Anisur Rahman and EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam also attended the meeting.

Moreover, a monitoring delegation from the Bangladesh Election Monitoring Forum also took part in the meeting.

The visiting foreign delegation will meet with ministers for law, home, information and state minister for foreign affairs subsequently.

They will also hold meetings with Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Islami Front, Zaker Party, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Krishak Sramik Janata League, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and other political parties.

On Saturday, the visiting delegation took part in a civic dialogue on the assessment of election, pre-election situation, and political atmosphere of the country.

Earlier on February 14, the first foreign election monitoring delegation visited the country at the invitation of the Bangladesh Election Monitoring Forum. The delegation included representatives from Germany, Nepal, India and Bhutan.

They had views-exchange meetings with the EC, political parties and civil society organisations during their visit.

The third international election monitoring delegation comprising of Maldives, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and representatives from South Asian countries will visit Bangladesh on September 15 this year.

On July 11, an Election Exploratory Mission from the European Union held a meeting with the EC.