Clash with police: 549 BNP men sued in 11 cases

A total of 11 cases have been filed at seven police stations centring Saturday’s violence and clashes between police members and BNP men. At least 549 party men have been made accused in the cases.

Deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Farruq Hossain confirmed the news on Sunday (July 30).

Many more cases are under process.

Farruq Hossain said 469 were the named accused in the cases, while 70 to 80 were unknown accused.

Three cases were filed at Bangshal, Sutrapur and Kadamtoli Police Stations; two at Jatrabari, one at Airport, two at West Uttara and the rest three at East Uttara Police Stations.