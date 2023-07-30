Nipun, Salam among 424 BNP men sued

Police have filed a case accusing some 424 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) over Saturday’s clash in old Dhaka’s Dholaikhal area.

The party organising secretary Abdus Salam and central committee member Adv Nipun Roy Chowdhury were among the accused.

Besides, 300-400 unknown BNP men have also been made accused in the case.

Five persons, including Abdus Salam Aazad, have already been arrested.

Sutrapur Police Station SI Nasir Uddin Hawlader lodged the case, the police station OC Moinul Islam confirmed the matter on Sunday.

Hundreds of BNP men gathered on the road in Dholaikhal to stage a sit-in there as part of their movement. As police tried to disperse them, a clash took place.

Several persons including BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy were beaten by police.

BNP men threw brick chips to police personnel.