AL not feeling pressure over hectic movement of foreigners centring polls: Quader

Mentioning that Awami League (AL) is committed to people to hold a free, fair and peaceful general election, the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader said the government is not feeling pressure over hectic movement of foreigners centring the next general.

He told these reporters after holding meeting with the United States ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at the party office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on Thursday.

About the meeting, Quader said the US ambassador does not talk anything about the restoration of caretaker government, resignation of Prime Minister Sheik Hasina and dissolve of parliament and Election Commission during the meeting.

The US wants a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh, said the AL general secretary adding that they also have commitment to people on holding the election in a free, fair and peaceful way.

Quader also informed journalists that no talks were held during the meeting about holding dialogue among political parties.

He said, “Democracy is the golden harvest which is achieved through AL’s long time movement. Protecting this democracy is the sacred duty of us. We are performing this duty sincerely.”

AL Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Information and Research Secretary Selim Mahmud, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Executive Member Mohammad Ali Arafat were also present at that time.