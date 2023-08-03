Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Hass went to Awami League’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office on Thursday morning for a view exchange meeting with the party leaders.

He sat with some Awami League leaders including the party General Secretary Obaidul Quader after 11am.

AL Presidium Member Muhammad Faruk Khan, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Information and Research Secretary Selim Mahmud, Office Secretary Biplab Barua and Executive Member Mohammad Ali Arafat were also present.

The US administration has called on various political parties to make the upcoming national elections free, fair and impartial. As part of this, the US ambassador went to the AL office to meet the leaders.