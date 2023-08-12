Tanzid gains maiden call-up in Bangladesh’s Asia Cup

Bangladesh are looking to the future with 22-year old Tanzid Hasan gaining a maiden call up to the ODI side for the upcoming Asia Cup.

The 22-year-old whose nickname is Tamim, is one of two openers selected to cover for Tamim Iqbal who is recovering from a back injury.

Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed were recalled to the Bangladesh squad for the 17-man Asia Cup squad.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin made the announcement on Saturday, meeting the ACC’s deadline after captain Shakib Al Hasan was named the ODI captain on the previous day.

Mohammad Naim is another top-order option that Bangladesh are interested in He played against Afghanistan last month. Shamim’s performance against those same opponents in T20Is recently got him a place in the ODI side, while allrounder Mahedi was picked to beef up the spin bowling department.

The big question the selectors faced in picking the Asia Cup squad was about the veteran Mahmudullah. He last played ODIs against England in March this year. He missed the ODI series against Ireland and the one against Afghanistan in July, with the selectors saying in March that he was being “rested”. Mahmudullah however continues to be out of contention with the team management, as the likes of Shamim, Afif Hossain and Mahedi were considered ahead of him.

Tamim, who also resigned the ODI captaincy, is currently in rehab for his back injury. He met with a specialist in London last month and is working towards being fit in time for the ODI series against New Zealand from September 21.

Taijul Islam and Rony Talukdar, who were part of the ODI squad against Afghanistan, were left out for the Asia Cup. Among the changes, Tanzid struck three fifties in the recent ACC Emerging Nations Cup, apart from a strong Dhaka Premier League performance last season. Mahedi, meanwhile, didn’t have a great DPL season but did reasonably well in the ACC tournament.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim Sheikh.

Bangladesh’s first game in the Asia Cup is against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31.