Egg traders in Kaptan Bazar fined Tk 30,000

Three business organisation in Kaptan Bazar were fined Tk 30,000 for not mentioning the price of eggs in purchase and Sales receipts.

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, led by Dhaka district office assistant director Md Abdul Jabbar Mandal, conducted the drive on Saturday anf fined the egg traders the amount.

Mostafiz Traders and Jahirul Haque Traders have been fined Tk 20,000 for not mentioning the price of eggs in purchase and Sales receipts, while Milon Enterprise has been fined Tk 10,000 for not hanging the price list.