Members of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) are conducting a raid at a house in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila.

Five women and three men were detained from that house.

Confirming the matter on Saturday morning, Kulaura Police Station OC Abdus Saleh said, “The swat team of the CTTC has cordoned off the house in Tatti Uli village under Kormodha union since 8pm on Friday suspecting it to be a militant den. Later, the team started the drive from 7am.”

The drive is on, he added.