TCB starts selling essentials from Sunday, sugar won’t be sold

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling essentials from Sunday at subsidised prices as part of its selling operations for the month of August.

The TCB will sell such essential items among some one crore family card holders across the country.

However, buyers will not receive sugar this time.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will formally inaugurate the operations at the west-side road of Town Hall Market in the city’s Mohammadpur area.

TCB Humayun Kabir said some one crore family card holders would be able to buy red lentil, edible oil and rice at subsidised prices for the month of August.

The family card holders will be able to buy such items from their designated areas or designated distributors in their respective areas.

Alongside the operations of the TCB, the Directorate General of Food has started selling of rice at subsidised prices from last month as one family card holder would be able to buy maximum 5kgs of rice.

Humayun said a family card holder would be able to buy maximum two liters of soybean oil at Tk 100 per liter, 2 kgs of red lentil at Tk 60 per kg and 5 kgs of rice at Tk 30 per kg.

He said the Directorate General of Food would provide rice as per the requirements of the TCB dealers.

Then the dealers would carry rice to their designated places and thus sell those among the family card holders.