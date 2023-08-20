9,841 qualified for 43rd BCS viva voce

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday published the results of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written test.

A total of 9,841 passed in the written test, according to BPSC.

The preliminary examination of the 43rd BCS was held on October 29, 2021. A total of 15,229 candidates qualified for written tests in the preliminary examination result, published on January 20 last year.

The candidates who qualified in the written test results will face viva voce.

According to the circular, as many as 1,814 officers will be recruited through the 43rd BCS examination.