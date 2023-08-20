Lafarge Holcim holds awareness meeting in Moulvibazar

Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh Limited conducted an awareness meetings on Saturday with building owners who have constructed and are about to construct new buildings in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila.

The meeting was held at Shamshernagar Alibaba Restaurant in the evening.

At the beginning of the programme, LafargeHolcim Moulvibazar area officer Md Al Amin gave an opening speech about the aims and objectives of the meeting.

Lafarge Holcim Sylhet region sales manager Asaduzzaman and engineer Md Masud Rana spoke in detail about how and why a building owner should carefully collect quality work from the contractors and construction workers from the initial stage to the final work.

At the end of the discussion, engineer Md Masud Rana introduced five types of LafargeHolcim’s high quality cement that can be used in different environments and places to the building owners.

At that time, engineer Mizanur Rahman, Abdus Salam, Abdur Rahman Ranu and Asim Saha also spoke at the meeting.