AL returned power to people which was confined to cantonment: PM Sheikh Hasina

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said she has returned power to people which was confined to cantonment.

“No progress of the country takes place if power goes to uneducated and illiterate people. We developed the country from 1996 to 2001. But, Khaleda Zia destroyed all those things after going to power,” she said while speaking as the chief guest at the grand rally of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, Prime Minister reached the rally at about 3:40pm amid slogans chanted by thousands of BCL leaders and workers.

At that time, BCL president and general secretary along with the central leaders welcomed her on the podium.

Then the students’ rally began through singing of national anthem. With BCL president Saddam Hossain in the chair, the rally was moderated by general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.

Former BCL presidents and general secretaries along with Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader took over their seats.

Thousands of BCL leaders and workers from different districts of the country thronged the historic Suhrawardy Udyan to join the rally. As a results, the surroundings of the udyan were filled up with processions.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened at Suhrawardy Udyan and its adjoining areas over the students’ rally. Apart from the detective branch of police in plaincloth, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is working for the security at the rally. Various steps have also been taken by the DMP traffic department for the smooth movement of motor vehicles.

BCL president Saddam Hossain said the students would take oath at the rally to check “anti-state conspiracy”. They will also spread “Once again Sheikh Hasina” slogan through the students across the country.