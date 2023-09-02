Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flights launched

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Friday night inaugurated national flag carrier Biman’s Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

The inaugural flight took off from Dhaka around 11:45 pm local time and will reach Narita International Airport in Japan on September 2 at 9:15am local time (6.15am BDST).

The flight, BG-377, from Narita International Airport to Dhaka will also take off on September 2.

Mohammad Tofazzal Hossain Miah, principal secretary to Prime Minister’s Office joined the event organised marking the inaugural programme as guest of honor.

Mostafa Kamal Uddin, chairman of Biman board of directors, Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary to the ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, IWAMA Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh and Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh joined as special guest.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines said flights from Dhaka to Narita will depart every Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 11:45 pm and from Narita to Dhaka, every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 am.

The local airlines started selling tickets for the Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flights from July 25. The minimum one-way fare on the route is Tk 70,828 and return ticket price is Tk 1,11,656 per passenger.

Biman offered a discount on the occasion of the inauguration of direct flights on the Dhaka-Narita route. The special discount was on till August 15. At the time, the minimum one-way fare on Dhaka-Narita route was Tk 49,100 and return tickets were Tk 84,496 per passenger.

According to Biman, the number of Bangladeshis living in Japan is not significant. Japanese nationals engaged in various development projects in Bangladesh are primarily expected to be passengers on the route.

A 24-hour call centre will be launched soon following the international system. Passengers will be able to get all the updated information on flights round the clock.

As part of the ‘Smart Bangladesh’ goal, automated baggage system will be introduced soon and not even 1 kg of extra baggage will be allowed. The automated baggage system resumed from Friday.