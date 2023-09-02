National elections to be held first week of January: EC Anisur

The upcoming national elections will be held in the first week of January next week, said Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman on Saturday.

“The parliamentary polls will be held in the first week of January 2024. But yet to fix the date of the elections.”

He said this at the opening day of the trainers’ training program at Agargaon election training institute on Saturday.

Four elections commissioners and EC secretary were also present there.

Referring to polling officials’ training, EC Anisur Rahman said, “Those of you who will receive training from here, will first undergo regional training. Then those who will be trained in the region, will be trained at the district level and those trained in the district, will be trained at the upazila level.”

The training will continue till November 30. Around 3,500 experts will train up 9 lakh polling officials in the field level.