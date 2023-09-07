Skincare tips for rainy season

As the delightful monsoon season brings the earth the tears of nature, our skin yearns for its own embrace—one that cherishes, protects and celebrates its inherent beauty. Skincare experts advocate using well-made goods that rely on nature’s power while treating the unique issues this season offers.

In an interview, Skincare and Aesthetics expert Dr Saru Singh, Consulting Dermat at Fixderma Pvt Ltd, explained, “Our skin is more prone to increased oil production and breakouts during the monsoon because of the elevated humidity levels. To replace moisture levels and keep a healthy skin barrier, look for formulas that are fortified with hyaluronic acid, glycerin or ceramides.”

She elaborated, “Although the monsoon clouds block the sun, dangerous UV rays still penetrate them. Our defense against these unseen dangers is a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen. Antioxidant-rich serums with vitamin C, E, or green tea extracts offer strong protection against free radicals produced by pollution and humidity.”

Dr Saru Singh suggested, “To eliminate dirt and pollutants without removing the skin’s natural oils, remember to wash your face thoroughly twice a day using a mild, sulfate-free cleanser.”