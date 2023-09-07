No foreign pressure over upcoming nat’l polls: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun inaugurated Bangabandhu Corner at the office of Habiganj SP on Thusday.

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Thusday said that he is feeling no international pressure over the upcoming national polls.

“Once there were menace of militancy and terrorism in the country. The situation was brought under complete control through the earnest effort of Bangladesh Police. I believe, we can tackle any challenge regarding law and order during the upcoming national polls through our ability,” he said.

The IGP said this while talking to newsmen after inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner at the office of Habiganj Superintendant of Police (SP) this noon.

Sylhet Range DIG of police Shah Mizan Shafiur Rahman and Habiganj SP SM Murad Ali were present, among others, on the occasion.

Earlier, he was received by the district police by presenting a flower bouquet.

The IGP was given guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of police.

He also planted a sapling on the premises of Habiganj SP office.