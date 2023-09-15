PM Sheikh Hasina opens Shahabuddin’s special art exhibition at National Museum

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated a special art exhibition titled “A Retrospective 1973-2023” arranged with selected paintings of Independence Award-winning and internationally-acclaimed artist valiant freedom fighter Shahabuddin Ahmed at Bangladesh National Museum in the capital’s Shahbagh.

Some 140 selected artworks of internationally renowned Bangladeshi painter Shahabuddin Ahmed are being displayed in the month-long solo art exhibition at Nalini Kanta Bhattasali Gallery of the National Museum.

The premier opened the retrospective exhibition by cutting a ribbon and visited the paintings being displayed at the exhibition on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Sheikh Hasina wished the month-long exhibition a success. “Shahabuddin was a freedom fighter and it seems he is still a freedom fighter as his artworks are reflecting the thought and spirit (of the War of Liberation), which inspires me more,” she said.

Bangabandhu’s youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana was present at the inaugural ceremony.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the cover of a book titled “Shahabuddin, A Retrospective 1973-2023.”

With State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid in the chair, National Museum Director General Md. Kamruzzaman delivered the welcome speech.

President of the Board of Trustees of Bangladesh National Museum Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed, painter Shahabuddin Ahmed and French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy spoke on the occasion.