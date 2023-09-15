Prices of potatoes, onions and eggs are strictly being monitored: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Friday said that the prices of potatoes, onions and eggs are strictly monitored in the markets across the country.

“The Directorate of National Consumers’ Rights Protection (DNCRP) does not have enough manpower. Even after that, we are in a strict position keeping eyes on the prices of many products including potatoes, onions and eggs in the markets throughout the country under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

The commerce minister said this while talking to the journalists at a residential building on Central Road in Rangpur town in the morning.

Tipu Munshi said, “We all together are trying to control the market prices. But some unscrupulous traders are taking advantage owing to the shortage of our manpower.”

“In the free market system, it is not possible to keep traders under control at all times. To keep the market prices under control, we are providing food at affordable prices to 1 crore families,” he said.

Talking about fixing the prices of eggs and potatoes produced in the country, he said, “The price of a product is fixed by the government when its stock is reduced. It can be domestic or foreign products.”

“The Ministry of Commerce has fixed the prices given by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. The fixed price will be effective. From now on, the price of each egg at the retail level will be a maximum of Tk 12, potato Tk 36 and domestic onion Tk 65 per kilogram. The prices of many products, including potatoes, onions and eggs, in the market have increased without any reason. The fair price will be effective from now,” the minister said.