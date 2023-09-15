As election approaches fast, BNP activists being arrested in false cases: Fakhrul

As the next general election is approaching fast, the government has started detaining the opposition BNP leaders and activists suing them in false cases, alleged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday (September 15).

He made the allegation while speaking as the chief guest at the party’s protest rally organised by Dhaka City South and Dhaka City North units of BNP in front of the central office premises of the party on Friday afternoon.

The rally was organised in observance of the International Day of Democracy to press home the “one-point” demand, which includes the government’s resignation and sentencing the leaders and activists in what they term as “false” cases.

Narrating the punishment and cases against the leaders and workers, the BNP Secretary General said as the next general election is approaching fast, the government has started detaining the opposition BNP leaders and activists in false cases. What is the reason behind it? The only reason is that the election is ahead. The government has planned to keep the all opposition parties away from the election. The government has planned to keep the opposition leaders and workers in prisons so that they can’t take part in the movement for a neutral government.

Urging the youth to get awake, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Chanting slogans here will yield no results. You’ll have to come out. We’ll have to come forward ignoring the bullets and attacks to save our beloveed country. Today we have received calls from the country’s common people, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman. We’ve no time to waste.”

“We’ll have to take part in a vigorous movement against this monsterous government. We’ll have to establish a people’s government,” he said.

Addressing the BNP leaders and workers, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Let’s pledge on this International Day of Democracy that we will not take part in the next election under this government. No election will be allowed to take place in Bangladesh without an impartial election-time government in power.”